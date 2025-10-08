THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 28: Ethnic Cleansing

Child sacrifice on altars of fire and a free-for-all sexual perversion gripped the different nations of the Promised Land. Today’s society would say, “Live and let live, don’t judge them, let them do whatever they like.” But God is holy and He sees things differently.

Four centuries of grace ended and Joshua was instructed to exterminate every single man, woman and child in Canaan. These people were trash in God’s eyes and He was performing a reset similar to what happened with Noah’s flood and Sodom and Gomorrah.

The difference was this time it was men, not holy angels, carrying out the gruesome task. With every victory, the Hebrew juggernaut was reminded that they would suffer the same fate if they walked away from the Lord. God is not sentimental. He wants humanity to know that anyone who rebels will perish.

The knowledge of God passed from Noah and was ultimately lost to Ham’s descendants in Canaan and they were executed for their unrepentant sinful lifestyle.

