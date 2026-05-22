You're Not Being Abandoned — You're Being Positioned

You are not forgotten. You are being formed.





There is a difference between abandonment and alignment. When God pulls you away from certain people, places, or patterns, it may feel like isolation. But in heaven's language, it is preparation. He calls his chosen ones into stillness before he releases them into service.





Every prophet, every teacher, every forerunner has walked through it. Moses had the wilderness. David had the caves. Elijah had the brook. Jesus himself withdrew to the mountains to pray. You are not being punished. You are being positioned.





When God hides you, it's not because you've done something wrong — but because what he's planting in you must take root in quiet soil. Isolation feels like silence, but it's actually the sacred ground where revelation begins to bloom. In this place, he removes the distractions that dull your discernment. He heals the wounds that crowds kept open. He rebuilds your strength from the inside out.





You may cry, "Why am I alone?" And heaven answers: "Because I need your full attention."





When everyone else disappears, he remains. When your phone stops ringing, his spirit starts whispering. When doors close, he begins to open the ones you didn't even know existed.





Isolation isn't the absence of love. It's the refinement of it. It's God pulling you into the secret place — so when you step back into the world, you can carry peace that the world cannot shake.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.