2024 Debate Telepromter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The implications are that Donald Trump's dialog was also scripted, and therefore, we now know where Donald Trump disappeared to in the week leading up to the 2020 debate. Alex speculated that he was in his bunker because of threats. Though possibly true, the reason for his absence was not because of any threat, but rather to coach his debate partner for a week of practice.