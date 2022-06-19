Episode 75 - God Bless the Fathers

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Join Jeff and two very special Guests, Andi Buerger and Mary Bawden to discuss the growing problem of child sex trafficking, the sexual exploitation of our children and what dad's can do to stop it!
We pay tribute to all the men who face challenges that no fathers in American history have had to face.
Guest Websites:
Andi Buerger:
https://beulahsplace
https://www.voicesagainsttrafficking.com
Mary Bawden: https://www.danceawareness.com
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/