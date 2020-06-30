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Recover 50% Faster And Combat Inflammation Using Hydrogen With Alex Tarnava
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55 views • June 30, 2020
New podcast interview with Alex Tarvana, the CEO of Drink HRW and Natural Wellness Now, and the primary inventor of a clinically validated patent pending hydrogen water tablet. This tablet has the capacity to supersaturate the water with quasi dissolved nanobubbles of H2 gas well beyond what any other technology in the world has produced.
In this episode, we discuss how to recover up to 50% faster, combat inflammation with a hydrogen bath, and specific protocols to maximize your success with molecular hydrogen usage. To see the full show notes, please visit http://blog.biohackingsecrets.com.
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
In this episode, we discuss how to recover up to 50% faster, combat inflammation with a hydrogen bath, and specific protocols to maximize your success with molecular hydrogen usage. To see the full show notes, please visit http://blog.biohackingsecrets.com.
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
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