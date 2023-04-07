Lavrov - Against the background of daily statements coming from Kiev, Washington, and Brussels - April 7 2023

Lavrov: Against the background of daily statements coming from Kiev, Washington, and Brussels that in no case should we stop military operations, move on to negotiations, against the background of demands for Russia to stop the war and sit down at the negotiating table that contradict these postulates, we certainly understand that all this is quite dirty reception. Both the president and other representatives of Russia have repeatedly said that we do not refuse to negotiate. But these negotiations can only be based on taking into account Russian legitimate interests, Russian legitimate concerns, which we have been setting out for many, many years, outlined in dialogue with our Western colleagues and which - our concerns - were arrogantly ignored with disdain and with the words: "What NATO is doing with Ukraine is not your business".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.