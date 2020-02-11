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Adam Carolla: California would care about the homeless 'if it could get money from them'
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18 views • February 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
By Victor Garcia | Fox News
In an interview that aired Monday, comedian Adam Carolla told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that California's government isn't concerned about the poor because they can't get money from them, adding that the ultra-poor are "untouchable."
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/adam-carolla-california-would-care-about-the-poor-homeless-if-it-could-get-money-from-them
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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By Victor Garcia | Fox News
In an interview that aired Monday, comedian Adam Carolla told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that California's government isn't concerned about the poor because they can't get money from them, adding that the ultra-poor are "untouchable."
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/adam-carolla-california-would-care-about-the-poor-homeless-if-it-could-get-money-from-them
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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