Man and Woman : The experience, not a job description | Dr. Phillip Valentine | Amen Ra 'Bam'
King Simon Presents

Dr. Phillip Valentine: Man and Woman...The experience, not a job description

DR. PHIL VALENTINE, Guest | Grandmaster & Founder of The Metaphysic Underground | Contact: 800.847.1291, Email: [email protected] | Paypal.com ([email protected] / Friends & Family) https://www.uksnow.org and https://www.ismhomeschool.org

Amen Ra Valentine's website https://www.amenraofficial.com


Hosted by King Simon with guest Co-Host Kerry-Ann Ingram from Healing Vybez Show IG @healingvybezshow

metaphysicsknowledgedr phil valentine

