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A Clever Devil (Signs of the Times) [16.03.2021]
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61 views • March 16, 2021
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If external content is used in this video/article, it belongs to their respective owners and On Point Preparedness LLC does not claim any right over them. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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On Point Preparedness
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3,520 views • Mar 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/BCEi2ZeEgcE
The views, opinions and theological criticisms expressed @ On Point Preparedness are made solely under the single-member LLC. Any content provided is of opinion and not intended to malign or profit from any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual name, etc. All opinions made are through the lens of the Christian faith and made in good faith, relying on exegesis of the inspired Word of God contained in the sacred scriptures of biblical cannon.
If external content is used in this video/article, it belongs to their respective owners and On Point Preparedness LLC does not claim any right over them. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
On Point Preparedness Statement of Beliefs - https://www.onpointpreparedness.net/s...?
Support this ministry on Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/OnPointPrepar...?
Public Bitcoin Address - 1MJndEAi1CuKKrq4rwrBUixFdN3wSm4XCe
Support this ministry on Paypal – https://www.paypal.me/onpointprepared...?
On Point Tee’s now available! - teespring.com/stores/on-point-prepare...?
Mail Michael @
On Point Preparedness LLC
PO Box 953
Mason Ohio, 45040
On Point Preparedness
173K subscribers
3,520 views • Mar 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/BCEi2ZeEgcE
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