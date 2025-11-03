NWO: Do not accept Digital ID; it will be precursor to the mark of the beast (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Digital ID is for the new world order, the Vatican new world order in Revelation 17:12.





“Once you accept Digital ID, you no longer exist as a person. You become a QR code — an access point that can be edited, restricted, or deleted” once quoted Michael Yeadon.





Digital ID is about control. It will be the ultimate tool of slavery. DO NOT accept the digital ID as your free life will come to an end. And then, following this digital ID, then the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, will be enforced.





