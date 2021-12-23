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Why These Ten Words Have Compromised Trump With His MAGA Base: "The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind"
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222 views • December 23, 2021
Trump has really got to stop discussing Operation Warpspeed and his championing the three vaccines that came out of his administration in late 2020. In his most recent interview with Candace Owens which, of course, has gone the usual Trump viral, but this time for all the wrong reasons. For some reason, Trump won't give up discussing that he is the champion for the vaccines in America and every time he promotes his on self-glory with the release of these bio-weapons Trump is alienating his hardcore base. I have been saying it for months since he left off. When you have previous staunch Trump supporters and backers like Fogcity Midge, Stew Peters and now Alex Jones turning on you in public for his constant promoting of 'his' vaccines I promise you that it will cost Trump in the long run. The most polarizing subject in US politics and current events is the Joe Biden Vaccine Mandates. Trump is now making headlines on Democrat media and social media for being a vaccine promoter. Joe Biden actually said that he and Trump are on the same page because Trump was promoting vaccines and boosters. Trump had better start to advocate for the vaccine-hesitant (a solid part of his base) if he wants to stay the Republican leader of choice, otherwise, there are two Governor's in Florida and South Dakota who may just decide to aspire more than just to be his vice-president in 2024.
My previous video on Trump:
Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base By Promoting His Success With the Vaccine Rollouts?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4WLWPDO4ZBo/
Related channel and video:
CAN ANYONE SPELL: YOU WERE DUPED
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/qkXHqQODjBTy/
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My previous video on Trump:
Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base By Promoting His Success With the Vaccine Rollouts?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4WLWPDO4ZBo/
Related channel and video:
CAN ANYONE SPELL: YOU WERE DUPED
Philosophers-stone.info pureblood
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qkXHqQODjBTy/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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