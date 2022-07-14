Roger Stone Responds to J6 Sham Hearings: They are Pushing for the Indictment of Trump

Alex Jones and Roger Stone break down the true goal of the J6 political show trial, to indict President Trump and stop him from running for office in 2024.

Read more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-york-times-defends-jan-6-provocateur-ray-epps-as-victim-of-conspiracy-theory/

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