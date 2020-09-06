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World Economic Crash. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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2668 views • September 06, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3083/world-economic-crash-prepare-yourself-accordingly

Did you know that it has now been eight consecutive years without a formal United States federal budget. That means we’ve had eight consecutive years of debt ceiling increases, continued threats of government shut-downs and the back-and-forth blame resolutions to fund government.

As the stock markets all around the world are simultaneously crashing and warning signs continue to mount - Stefan Molyneux describes the latest news on the road to economic collapse.

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Sources
http://www.rooseveltinstitute.org/new-roosevelt/federal-budget-not-household-budget-here-s-why
http://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/09/24/the-uniparty-evidenced-another-missing-federal-budget-this-time-with-republicans-in-full-control/
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-25/stock-markets-10-largest-global-economies-are-all-crashing
https://www.fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R43933.pdf
http://www.wsj.com/articles/senate-passes-budget-agreement-1430863263
http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424127887323894704578113033115035920
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_daily_changes_in_the_Dow_Jones_Industrial_Average
http://money.cnn.com/2015/09/24/investing/stocks-market-sp-500-in-correction/index.html?iid=hp-stack-dom
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/there-are-indications-that-a-major-financial-event-in-germany-could-be-imminent
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/the-south-american-financial-crisis-of-2015
http://www.charismanews.com/marketplace/52197-why-it-s-prudent-to-prepare-for-the-blood-moons-financial-collapse-even-if-it-doesn-t-happen
https://www.intellihub.com/food-riots-usda-sends-states-order-to-hold-off-process-that-distributes-food-stamps-to-46-million-people/
Keywords
collapseeconomyfinance
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