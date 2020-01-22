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NJ senate candidate lays out how Republicans can flip blue states in 2020
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6 views • January 22, 2020
New Jersey Senate candidate Hirsh Singh, explains why he's running again Sen. Cory Booker, and why immigrants and other sectors of blue states could cast their votes for conservative candidates in 2020. #FoxBusiness
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