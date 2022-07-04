Steven Mosher: CCP Under Xi’s Misrule Returning to Its Roots

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https://gnews.org/post/pibz3555
07/02/2022 Steven Mosher: The CCP has been at war with us since their founding, and now under Xi’s misrule it is returning to its roots