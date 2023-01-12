https://gettr.com/post/p24rf3wb1c1

1/11/2023 Miles Guo: How to uncover the culprits behind the CCP's infiltration in the US and corruption of the American judicial system? Here are my “3F Solutions”: 1) Follow the money, 2) follow the penises, and 3) follow the New Federal State of China.

1/11/2023 文贵直播：如何挖出中共对美国的渗透和腐败美国司法系统的黑手？文贵提出了“3F解决方案” - Follow the money(追踪金钱)、Follow the penises(追踪生殖器)、Follow the NFSC(跟着新中国联邦)

