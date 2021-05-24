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T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Shahram Hadian Part 2 of 2 5-15-21
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10 views • May 24, 2021
Shahram Hadian of Truth in Love Ministry https://www.tilproject.com addresses TACTICAL on what confronts today's Church and Patriots and puts forth his plan for the antidote.
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