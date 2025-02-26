Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 26, 2025 – My UNCENSORED message to Elon Musk, Trump, Bondi, Patel, Bongino and Kennedy

- Message to Key Figures and Enthusiasm for Current Events (0:00)

- Critique of Previous Administrations and Support for Current Efforts (3:47)

- Exposure of Government Fraud and AI's Role (5:21)

- Critique of the Radical Left and Their Delusional Worldview (9:21)

- Support for Trump and Elon Musk and Critique of the Corporate Media (10:43)

- Call for a Peaceful Revolution and Critique of Big Tech Censorship (44:54)

- Proposals for Government Reform and Economic Stimulus (52:58)

- Concerns About Private Military Contractors and Final Thoughts (1:02:11)

- Impact of AI and Robotics on Society (1:05:54)

- The Future of Commodity-Backed Currencies (1:22:57)

- Promotion of Gold and Silver Investments (1:26:09)

- Introduction to Book Reviews and AI Models (1:31:49)

- Exploration of Aaron R. Day's Book "The Final Countdown" (1:38:53)

- Interview with Del Bigtree on the MAHA Movement (1:46:48)

- The Role of RFK Jr. in Health Reform (1:53:18)

- The Importance of Personal Responsibility in Health (1:55:58)

- The Spiritual and Ethical Foundations of RFK Jr.'s Leadership (1:56:13)

- Bobby's Spiritual Walk and Leadership Style (1:56:26)

- Fundraising and Financial Transparency (2:36:10)

- Challenges and Evolution in Health Advocacy (2:41:38)

- Future Plans for Maha Alliance (2:48:13)

- AI and Technology in Health Advocacy (2:52:48)

- Passion and Sacrifice in Advocacy Work (2:54:19)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:57:23)





