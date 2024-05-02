Create New Account
Professional Agitators Gonna Agitate
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago

Color Revolutions Are Coordinated

* All they do is destroy — and steal.

* We are paying for this.

* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.

* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

* Don’t fall for it.

* We have a common enemy.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4su0x2-the-professionals-behind-the-protests-ep.-2242-05022024.html

Keywords
divide and conquercultural revolutiondan bonginoprovocationdestructionmarxismprogressivismtakedowninfiltrationleftismsubversionradicalismtotalitarianismcolor revolutionagitationjason whitlockdestabilizationagent provocateurprofessional protestorprofessional agitator

