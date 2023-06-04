Create New Account
My Blood, My Way, Your Path to My Power, 6-4-23
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 18 hours ago |

John 1:14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as the of the only begotten fo the Father,) full of grace and truth.

Luke 1:30-35

Genesis 4:10-11

Hebrews 10:5

Romans 3:25

Leviticus 17:11

1 Corinthians 5:7

Exodus 12:13

Hebrews 9:22

Hebrews 7:25

Revelation 12:10-11

Genesis 1:26,28 

1John 5:18

Isaiah 54:17

Isaiah 55:11

Galatians 3:28

Philippians 4:8

Colossians 2:12-14

2 Corinthians 5:17

Revelation 16:12-16

Psalm 38


Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email: [email protected]

Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

Free eBook Download:https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

