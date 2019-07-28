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Miles Kwok:The CCP plans to plunder people's money through the real estate market郭文贵：中共计划通过房地产最后一次洗劫
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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25 views • July 28, 2019
战友之声 Voice of Guo.Media
Published on 29 Jul 2019

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