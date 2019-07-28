Miles Kwok:The CCP plans to plunder people's money through the real estate market郭文贵：中共计划通过房地产最后一次洗劫

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Published on 29 Jul 2019
法治基金501(c)(3) https://rolfoundation.org/
法治基金501(c)4 https://rolsociety.org/
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