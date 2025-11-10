We Were Promised A ‘Golden Age For Americans’ But They Gave Us The Hunger Games -NTEB-NOV 10 2025

In The Hunger Games, the Capitol was a glittering city of excess, decadence, and control — a place where the privileged few feasted while the common people of the “districts” starved and fought for survival. Today, you don’t have to look to the pages of a dystopian novel to see that world; you can see it alive and well inside the gold and marble halls of Washington, D.C.





“Woe unto him that buildeth his house by unrighteousness, and his chambers by wrong; that useth his neighbour’s service without wages, and giveth him not for his work;” Jeremiah 22:13 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, our so-called leaders in the nation’s capital have become the modern equivalent of the ruling class in the Hunger Games — insulated, untouchable, and utterly disconnected from the people they claim to represent. While average Americans work two or three jobs just to keep the lights on, Washington dines in luxury, writes blank checks for foreign wars, builds ballrooms for the elite, and congratulates itself for “defending democracy.” But the truth is that democracy has been replaced with deception, and liberty has been swallowed up by corruption. We were promised gold, but they’ve given us brass, we are being promised peace, but war is in their hearts. They create crises, then offer themselves as the solution. They demand your obedience in exchange for your “safety.” Washington has become the modern Tower of Babel — a monument to human arrogance and rebellion against God. And like that ancient tower, it will fall. Today we go deep into enemy territory to bring you all the breaking news from the front lines.