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DIMENSIONS OF CONSCIOUSNESS
cr8t with Consciousness
cr8t with Consciousness
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46 views • February 11, 2022
We have evolved through time through the dimensions and now we are living in the 3rd dimension. Infinite Intelligence wants us as humans to evolve up to the 4th dimension, where we can live in the matrix of evolving time and space quicker through our telepathic internal intelligence.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Marina Seren is a hybrid
https://www.marinaseren.com/about
James Gilliland Eceti UFO visuals
https://rumble.com/c/ECETI
Dr Michael Salla, ET visitations, secret space programs
https://rumble.com/c/c-371105
Dr.Michael E. Salla, is a pioneer in the development of ‘Exopolitics’, the political study of the key actors, institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life.
https://exopolitics.org/insider-reveals-ufo-ssp-disclosure-war/
Darryl Anka channels his future past through Bashar
https://www.bashar.org/
The Book of Enoch
https://archive.org/download/TheCompleteBookOfEnochStandardEnglishVersionJayWinter/The%20Complete%20Book%20of%20Enoch%2C%20Standard%20English%20Version%20-%20Jay%20Winter.pdf
Keywords
healthmeditationinspirationpodcastsecret space programsspiritualitygreatawakeningconsciousnessphilosophywellbeingauthorwellnessrelationshipspsychologymetaphysicalselfhelpgodforceet visitations
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