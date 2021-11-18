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POST SECOND VACCINE NK CELLS ARE TANKING THEY THWART CANCERS CAUSING HORRIBLE WRECKED IMMUNE SYSTEM
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220 views • November 18, 2021
https://twitter.com/Twittterpated/status/1445033821964050436
Post 2nd 💉. Nk cells are tanking too. They help thwart cancers. This is horrible. Wrecked immune system. Demand an enhanced immune panel before getting the 💉, and again after the jab to compare, if you must get it. Have evidence to hold someone liable if you're forced take it.
Post 2nd 💉. Nk cells are tanking too. They help thwart cancers. This is horrible. Wrecked immune system. Demand an enhanced immune panel before getting the 💉, and again after the jab to compare, if you must get it. Have evidence to hold someone liable if you're forced take it.
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