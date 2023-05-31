Too Late For Love

Rick Allen: drums, backing vocals
Steve Clark: guitars, backing vocals
Phil Collen: guitars, backing vocals
Joe Elliott: lead vocals
Rick Savage: bass, backing vocals
Pete Willis: rhythm guitars
Thomas Dolby & Tony Kaye: keyboards
The Leppardettes: backing vocals
Written by Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Robert John Lange, Rick Savage, Pete Willis
Def Leppard | Pyromania (1983)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.