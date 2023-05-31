Create New Account
Too Late For Love
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Rick Allen: drums, backing vocals

Steve Clark: guitars, backing vocals

Phil Collen: guitars, backing vocals

Joe Elliott: lead vocals

Rick Savage: bass, backing vocals

Pete Willis: rhythm guitars

Thomas Dolby & Tony Kaye: keyboards

The Leppardettes: backing vocals

Written by Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Robert John Lange, Rick Savage, Pete Willis


Def Leppard | Pyromania (1983)

rock music80s rockclassic rockpower balladpop metaldef leppardpyromaniatoo late for love

