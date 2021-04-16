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DEATH by cop-WHEN will it STOP?
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30 views • April 16, 2021
Chicago police have released graphic footage of an officer shooting dead a 13-year-old boy in a dark alley.
Bodycam video shows the policeman shouting "drop it" before shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest on 29 March.
The boy does not appear to be holding a weapon in the split second he is shot, but police video shows a handgun near the spot where he falls.
Small protests were held on Thursday evening around Chicago, hours after the city's mayor appealed for calm.
The video's release follows the fatal police shooting on 11 April of Daunte Wright by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb.
That shooting has sparked violent protests as the city awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused in the death of George Floyd.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
Bodycam video shows the policeman shouting "drop it" before shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest on 29 March.
The boy does not appear to be holding a weapon in the split second he is shot, but police video shows a handgun near the spot where he falls.
Small protests were held on Thursday evening around Chicago, hours after the city's mayor appealed for calm.
The video's release follows the fatal police shooting on 11 April of Daunte Wright by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb.
That shooting has sparked violent protests as the city awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused in the death of George Floyd.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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