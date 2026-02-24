BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Doctor Uses Ivermectin To Effectively Treat Post-Vaccine Syndrome!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
76 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a66MG-wCAc

Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Link to buy the book: https://covidthroughoureyes.com.au/products/covid-through-our-eyes-an-australian-story-of-mistakes-mistreatment-and-misinformation


Doctor Uses Ivermectin To Effectively Treat Post-Vaccine Syndrome!


In this video, Dr. John Campbell interviews Professor Robert Clancy on post-COVID vaccine syndrome (PCVS), a condition affecting up to 12% of vaccinated individuals with symptoms like severe fatigue, brain fog, and energy-activated exhaustion.


Clancy shares evidence from German studies and his clinical experience treating patients successfully with ivermectin, often seeing dramatic symptom relief in 60% of cases.

Keywords
ivermectincovid vaccine damagedoctor uses ivermectin to effectively treat post vaccine syndromeivermectin for vaccine damageivermectin ivermectin covid vaccine damageivermectin for post vaccine syndromepost vaccine syndromemrna vaccine damagecovid vaccine damage treatmentvaccine damage treatment
