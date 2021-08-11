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Show Me Your Papers, Coming For The Kids, & The Bad Guys?
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10 views • August 11, 2021
On The Angry Truth Channel, we are going to discuss a repeat in history, kids being taken away from parents, & how we became the bad guys over night. The issues going on will not stop there either. It will go as far as they push us.
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