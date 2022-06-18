Daddy Dearest

The Diary From Hell

* FBI raided home of Project Veritas journalist.

* Get me that diary: why was the FBI raiding homes for [Bidan]?

* He used them as his personal police.

* Key entry from Ashley’s diary.

* No reason to doubt her claim reflects reality.

* The implications of this are sick and horrifying.

* Joe has a habit of touching young women.

* There are plenty of creepy photographs like this.

* Joe was accused of rape by former staffer.

* Biden: I’ll try and be more mindful of my groping; I’ve worked my whole life to empower women.

* The FBI also swooped in to help Hunter.

* This is truly dark behavior.

* He may be the worst dad in history.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 June 2022