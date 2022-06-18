Daddy Dearest

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The Diary From Hell
* FBI raided home of Project Veritas journalist.
* Get me that diary: why was the FBI raiding homes for [Bidan]?
* He used them as his personal police.
* Key entry from Ashley’s diary.
* No reason to doubt her claim reflects reality.
* The implications of this are sick and horrifying.
* Joe has a habit of touching young women.
* There are plenty of creepy photographs like this.
* Joe was accused of rape by former staffer.
* Biden: I’ll try and be more mindful of my groping; I’ve worked my whole life to empower women.
* The FBI also swooped in to help Hunter.
* This is truly dark behavior.
* He may be the worst dad in history.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 June 2022