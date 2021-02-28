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Leftist Race Hoax Exposed, College Falls Into Critical Race Theory CHAOS Over False Allegations
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Leftist Race Hoax Exposed, College Falls Into Critical Race Theory CHAOS Over False Allegations
Woke Leftist Race Hoax Exposed, College Falls Into Critical Race Theory CHAOS Over False Allegations. At Smith College a woman complained that an encounter with police was racial discrimination but an investigation later revealed it was just not true.
The woman was in an unauthorized area of the school and was politely asked by an officer what was going on. The officer apologized and that seemed to be it.
But the school immediately started forcing people to attend anti-bias trainings and pushing critical race theory and other social justice issues which began to ignite serious controversy.
Now one staff member has raised nearly $240,000 after complaining of a hostile work environment.
The issue of antiracism and critical race theory seem to be escalating once again.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@timcast:c9
Woke Leftist Race Hoax Exposed, College Falls Into Critical Race Theory CHAOS Over False Allegations. At Smith College a woman complained that an encounter with police was racial discrimination but an investigation later revealed it was just not true.
The woman was in an unauthorized area of the school and was politely asked by an officer what was going on. The officer apologized and that seemed to be it.
But the school immediately started forcing people to attend anti-bias trainings and pushing critical race theory and other social justice issues which began to ignite serious controversy.
Now one staff member has raised nearly $240,000 after complaining of a hostile work environment.
The issue of antiracism and critical race theory seem to be escalating once again.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@timcast:c9
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