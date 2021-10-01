© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN'S DR. LEANA WEN BUSTED! SHE'S A CNN CRISIS ACTOR POSING AS A "MEDICAL EXPERT!"
Follow
8
Share
Report
254 views • October 01, 2021
Dr. Leana Wen has been paraded out on CNN and other MSM channels, referring to her as a "medical expert" throughout the CV19 pandemic deception. BUT WAIT! Here is Leana Wen, in a clip from 2013, giving a FAKE on-the-street interview to CNN's Jake Tapper telling him how "horrific" the emergency room scene was with all the people who had been blown up at the Boston Marathon -- ALL of which was totally FAKE!
Hat-tip to Russ Winter, who wrote a terrific expose article here:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/dr-leana-wen-glow-worm-blast-from-the-past/
Guess who CNN Interviewed after the Boston Marathon Bombing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIdcHqD1zmo
Hat-tip to Russ Winter, who wrote a terrific expose article here:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/dr-leana-wen-glow-worm-blast-from-the-past/
Guess who CNN Interviewed after the Boston Marathon Bombing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIdcHqD1zmo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.