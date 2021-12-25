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RUSS BROWN: DEATHS - 9 OUT OF 10 WERE FULLY 'VACCINATED' SHARE URGENTLY
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140 views • December 25, 2021
⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0
⚠️COMMENTS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ON BITCHUTE DUE TO SPAM ABUSE ⚠️
MIRRORED FROM:
Russ Brown: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vd8guoZ4R92Q/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://www.outsourcing-pharma.com/Article/2021/12/13/Pfizer-buys-immuno-inflammatory-firm-Arena-for-6.7b
Please help support real journalism and free media in these times of trouble.
⚠️COMMENTS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ON BITCHUTE DUE TO SPAM ABUSE ⚠️
MIRRORED FROM:
Russ Brown: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/russbrown/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vd8guoZ4R92Q/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://www.outsourcing-pharma.com/Article/2021/12/13/Pfizer-buys-immuno-inflammatory-firm-Arena-for-6.7b
Please help support real journalism and free media in these times of trouble.
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