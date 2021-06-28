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INTERVIEW - INSIDE THE MATRIX- Tribunal Co- Founder Seven discusses infiltration and corruption of the Tribunal
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13 views • June 28, 2021
NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE CO-FOUNDER DISCUSSES EVIDENCE OF LIES, DEFAMATION AND SLANDER TO SYSTEMATICALLY REMOVE MULTIPLE TRIBUNAL JUDGES AND DISTURBING MISTREATMENT SIGNALLING CORRUPTION. PUBLIC DONATIONS BEING KEPT... IN A UNETHICAL UNRIGHTEOUS SITUATION...
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