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Deb of You’re At Choice Point Show With Christie Hutcherson Who Took Special Ops Team Throughout Southern Border to Identify Cartel Trafficking Strategizes 17 Pt.Plan
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14 views • March 12, 2022
Christie Hutcherson and Deborah Pietsch of "Wake Up... You're At Choice Point Show!" have a lively discussion about what is going on and what it's going to take to start to take back our country AND end the evils such as human trafficking from the clutches of evil.
Christie Hutcherson is the Founder of WFFA - Women Fighting For America and the Heal Our Land Bus Tour 15 states, 67 cities. She also produced an event at McAllen, TX called "We Stand America" with many top speakers.
Christie is a true warrior as she took a special ops team from Tijuana across the southern border for several months through hundreds of miles of terrain to do a deep dive into the truth behind the cartels and more.
She's seen the "rape trees", the sacrificed people used in rituals, the trafficking of people from all over the world who are crossing the border to change their lives, but have unknowingly been "sold" into slavery.
Christie's organization has a 17 point plan to create the change necessary at the southern border of the U.S.
Her opinion, along with serious intel, is that the "military is not going to save us, WE ARE THE ONES THAT ARE GOING TO SAVE US".
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
Christie Hutcherson is the Founder of WFFA - Women Fighting For America and the Heal Our Land Bus Tour 15 states, 67 cities. She also produced an event at McAllen, TX called "We Stand America" with many top speakers.
Christie is a true warrior as she took a special ops team from Tijuana across the southern border for several months through hundreds of miles of terrain to do a deep dive into the truth behind the cartels and more.
She's seen the "rape trees", the sacrificed people used in rituals, the trafficking of people from all over the world who are crossing the border to change their lives, but have unknowingly been "sold" into slavery.
Christie's organization has a 17 point plan to create the change necessary at the southern border of the U.S.
Her opinion, along with serious intel, is that the "military is not going to save us, WE ARE THE ONES THAT ARE GOING TO SAVE US".
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
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