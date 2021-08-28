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Free Energy Machine of Bruce Depalma
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446 views • August 28, 2021
An over unity machine (unlimited power source) built by Bruce Depalma originally in the 1970's. This is a machine that produces more energy than it consumes. My recreation doesn't produce more than it consumes yet, but it will eventually.
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