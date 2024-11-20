A settler assault leads to the martyrdom of Ahmad Ghazal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizen Ahmad Abdullah Ghazal was martyred on the evening of Sunday, 10-11-2024, succumbing to injuries sustained from an attack by settlers on his land while he was harvesting olives in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.
The Zionist settlers continue their attacks on Palestinian farmers, the latest being the attack on the village of Sebastia northwest of Nablus, which resulted in the martyrdom of citizen Ahmad Ghazal.
Interview: Rafiq Ghazal, son of the martyr
Mohammad Azem, Mayor of Sebastia
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 18/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video