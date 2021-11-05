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UK Column News - 5th November 2021with Patrick Henningsen (MIRRORED)
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25 views • November 05, 2021
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMyaabGXwYlL/
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.20 - Legevrio Cures Covid Apparently?
Sources:
*************
MHRA Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3q9lsq1
Express Article (online version): - https://bit.ly/2ZXiZnn
MHRA Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU
MHRA Approval: - https://bit.ly/3CKWYXA
Oxford Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUVG77
Dr Simon Clarke Statement - https://bit.ly/2YkkiMR
Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3EOUS9W
Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3mUXFIB
09:15 - Pfizer Trial Integrity Questioned
Sources:
**************
BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3o4Rjpn
16:31 - Dangers of the Spike Protein
Sources:
**************
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BQirNo
Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3ETIS77
21:38 - Pope's Comments Cause A Schism In the Catholic Church
Sources:
**************
NPR Article: - https://n.pr/3oiPxRF
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3k8Y9sI
21CW Vigano Interview: - https://bit.ly/3qbc8Ca
30:40 - Jacinda Ardern's Zero Covid Utopia Becomes Unhinged
Sources:
**************
Coronavirus Plushie Video: - https://bit.ly/3CNQRlu
NZ Legislation: - https://bit.ly/3nYp4Zb
Sue Grey Site: - https://suegrey.co.nz/
New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out: - https://nzdsos.com/
Voices For Freedom: - https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/
43:31 - Australian Dictatorship Faces A Few Problems And Doubles Down
Sources:
**************
FR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CP3htj
Monica Smit Video: - SOS from Australia
Reignite Democracy Australia: - https://bit.ly/301XmD0
GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CSHr84
54:36 - COP26 For Insomniacs
Sources:
**************
WEF Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3wh8W93
Whitney Webb Tweet 1: - https://bit.ly/3BQUrdb
Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/2ZMUpWz
Whitney Webb Tweet 2: - https://bit.ly/3BO9B2M
59:47 - Open All Your Windows In the Dead of Winter To Stay Healthy
Sources:
**************
Gov't Initiative: - https://bit.ly/3o1f6pZ
01:02:12 - How Environmentally Friendly Are Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Sources:
**************
CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/2ZY2DLh
Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3GXa1rl
Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3o3HCHw
Observer Article: - https://bit.ly/3o0gsS2
FT Article: - https://archive.md/6xybI
GWPF Report: - https://bit.ly/3kcenkC
Mining Technology Article: - https://bit.ly/3q7EOf5
Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3mOF6We
01:08:25 - Luvvies Just Love COP26
Sources:
**************
MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3H4toz0
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3BPx3gj
01:09:47 - Damian Collins and the CCDH Decide What You Can Say Online As Children Are Programmed Appropriately
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/QwDWY
Center for Countering Digital Hate: - https://bit.ly/3qfL197
Oxford Scholarships Online: - https://bit.ly/3BNSEWq
Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3GW2Csw
01:17:00 - The Democratic Woke Paradigm Tanks In the US
Sources:
***************
Yahoo Article: - https://bit.ly/3o3443r
Politico Article: - https://yhoo.it/3GUWi4f
WSJ Article: - https://archive.md/Y7U9Q
Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3ka0qUe
01:22:35 - Amazon and Google Spy Data Deal Hits Choppy Waters
Sources:
**************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/fEKZa
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3ka0NhA
JTA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BSdvro
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMyaabGXwYlL/
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.20 - Legevrio Cures Covid Apparently?
Sources:
*************
MHRA Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3q9lsq1
Express Article (online version): - https://bit.ly/2ZXiZnn
MHRA Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU
MHRA Approval: - https://bit.ly/3CKWYXA
Oxford Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUVG77
Dr Simon Clarke Statement - https://bit.ly/2YkkiMR
Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3EOUS9W
Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3mUXFIB
09:15 - Pfizer Trial Integrity Questioned
Sources:
**************
BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3o4Rjpn
16:31 - Dangers of the Spike Protein
Sources:
**************
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BQirNo
Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3ETIS77
21:38 - Pope's Comments Cause A Schism In the Catholic Church
Sources:
**************
NPR Article: - https://n.pr/3oiPxRF
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3k8Y9sI
21CW Vigano Interview: - https://bit.ly/3qbc8Ca
30:40 - Jacinda Ardern's Zero Covid Utopia Becomes Unhinged
Sources:
**************
Coronavirus Plushie Video: - https://bit.ly/3CNQRlu
NZ Legislation: - https://bit.ly/3nYp4Zb
Sue Grey Site: - https://suegrey.co.nz/
New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out: - https://nzdsos.com/
Voices For Freedom: - https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/
43:31 - Australian Dictatorship Faces A Few Problems And Doubles Down
Sources:
**************
FR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CP3htj
Monica Smit Video: - SOS from Australia
Reignite Democracy Australia: - https://bit.ly/301XmD0
GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CSHr84
54:36 - COP26 For Insomniacs
Sources:
**************
WEF Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3wh8W93
Whitney Webb Tweet 1: - https://bit.ly/3BQUrdb
Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/2ZMUpWz
Whitney Webb Tweet 2: - https://bit.ly/3BO9B2M
59:47 - Open All Your Windows In the Dead of Winter To Stay Healthy
Sources:
**************
Gov't Initiative: - https://bit.ly/3o1f6pZ
01:02:12 - How Environmentally Friendly Are Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Sources:
**************
CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/2ZY2DLh
Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3GXa1rl
Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3o3HCHw
Observer Article: - https://bit.ly/3o0gsS2
FT Article: - https://archive.md/6xybI
GWPF Report: - https://bit.ly/3kcenkC
Mining Technology Article: - https://bit.ly/3q7EOf5
Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3mOF6We
01:08:25 - Luvvies Just Love COP26
Sources:
**************
MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3H4toz0
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3BPx3gj
01:09:47 - Damian Collins and the CCDH Decide What You Can Say Online As Children Are Programmed Appropriately
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/QwDWY
Center for Countering Digital Hate: - https://bit.ly/3qfL197
Oxford Scholarships Online: - https://bit.ly/3BNSEWq
Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3GW2Csw
01:17:00 - The Democratic Woke Paradigm Tanks In the US
Sources:
***************
Yahoo Article: - https://bit.ly/3o3443r
Politico Article: - https://yhoo.it/3GUWi4f
WSJ Article: - https://archive.md/Y7U9Q
Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3ka0qUe
01:22:35 - Amazon and Google Spy Data Deal Hits Choppy Waters
Sources:
**************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/fEKZa
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3ka0NhA
JTA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BSdvro
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