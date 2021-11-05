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UK Column News - 5th November 2021with Patrick Henningsen (MIRRORED)
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Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMyaabGXwYlL/

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00.20 - Legevrio Cures Covid Apparently?

Sources:
*************

MHRA Appointment: - https://bit.ly/3q9lsq1

Express Article (online version): - https://bit.ly/2ZXiZnn

MHRA Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3mMEdgU

MHRA Approval: - https://bit.ly/3CKWYXA

Oxford Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3mUVG77

Dr Simon Clarke Statement - https://bit.ly/2YkkiMR

Forbes Article Part 1: - https://bit.ly/3EOUS9W

Forbes Article Part 2: - https://bit.ly/3mUXFIB




09:15 - Pfizer Trial Integrity Questioned

Sources:
**************

BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3o4Rjpn





16:31 - Dangers of the Spike Protein

Sources:
**************

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3BQirNo

Academic Article: - https://bit.ly/3ETIS77




21:38 - Pope's Comments Cause A Schism In the Catholic Church

Sources:
**************

NPR Article: - https://n.pr/3oiPxRF

21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3k8Y9sI

21CW Vigano Interview: - https://bit.ly/3qbc8Ca




30:40 - Jacinda Ardern's Zero Covid Utopia Becomes Unhinged

Sources:
**************

Coronavirus Plushie Video: - https://bit.ly/3CNQRlu

NZ Legislation: - https://bit.ly/3nYp4Zb

Sue Grey Site: - https://suegrey.co.nz/

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out: - https://nzdsos.com/

Voices For Freedom: - https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/





43:31 - Australian Dictatorship Faces A Few Problems And Doubles Down

Sources:
**************

FR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CP3htj

Monica Smit Video: - SOS from Australia

Reignite Democracy Australia: - https://bit.ly/301XmD0

GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3CSHr84




54:36 - COP26 For Insomniacs

Sources:
**************

WEF Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3wh8W93

Whitney Webb Tweet 1: - https://bit.ly/3BQUrdb

Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/2ZMUpWz

Whitney Webb Tweet 2: - https://bit.ly/3BO9B2M




59:47 - Open All Your Windows In the Dead of Winter To Stay Healthy

Sources:
**************

Gov't Initiative: - https://bit.ly/3o1f6pZ




01:02:12 - How Environmentally Friendly Are Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Sources:
**************

CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/2ZY2DLh

Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3GXa1rl

Guardian Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3o3HCHw

Observer Article: - https://bit.ly/3o0gsS2

FT Article: - https://archive.md/6xybI

GWPF Report: - https://bit.ly/3kcenkC

Mining Technology Article: - https://bit.ly/3q7EOf5

Wired Article: - https://bit.ly/3mOF6We




01:08:25 - Luvvies Just Love COP26

Sources:
**************

MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3H4toz0

Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3BPx3gj




01:09:47 - Damian Collins and the CCDH Decide What You Can Say Online As Children Are Programmed Appropriately

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.md/QwDWY

Center for Countering Digital Hate: - https://bit.ly/3qfL197

Oxford Scholarships Online: - https://bit.ly/3BNSEWq

Nadhim Zahawi Statement: - https://bit.ly/3GW2Csw




01:17:00 - The Democratic Woke Paradigm Tanks In the US

Sources:
***************

Yahoo Article: - https://bit.ly/3o3443r

Politico Article: - https://yhoo.it/3GUWi4f

WSJ Article: - https://archive.md/Y7U9Q

Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3ka0qUe




01:22:35 - Amazon and Google Spy Data Deal Hits Choppy Waters

Sources:
**************

FT Article: - https://archive.md/fEKZa

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/3ka0NhA

JTA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BSdvro
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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