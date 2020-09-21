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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth Featuring Bloodgood & Giant
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11 views • September 21, 2020
“But let him who glories glory in this: that he understands and knows Me [personally and practically, directly discerning and recognizing My character], that I am the Lord, Who practices loving-kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth, for in these things I delight, says the Lord” (Jeremiah 9:24, AMPC).
God practices loving-kindness because it’s His character. We must allow this to amplify our confidence in His love for us. From CDM - https://creflodollarministries.org/Daily-Devotionals/Daily
The Rock Almighty on US Sports Net Presented by Champion Athletic!
Extra 20% off Select Champion Kids' Sweats! Discount at checkout.
http://bit.ly/ChampionKidsSpec
Saluting service members with an additional 10% off.
http://bit.ly/ChampionMil
Giant - I'm A Believer
Atomic Opera- Joyride
BLOODGOOD "Lamb of God"
Tourniquet - YOU GET WHAT YOU PRAY FOR
P.K. Mitchell - Nothing But The Blood
Put your favorite artists on your playlist @ http://bit.ly/AMZMusic
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk. Live Online & Mobile! US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
God practices loving-kindness because it’s His character. We must allow this to amplify our confidence in His love for us. From CDM - https://creflodollarministries.org/Daily-Devotionals/Daily
The Rock Almighty on US Sports Net Presented by Champion Athletic!
Extra 20% off Select Champion Kids' Sweats! Discount at checkout.
http://bit.ly/ChampionKidsSpec
Saluting service members with an additional 10% off.
http://bit.ly/ChampionMil
Giant - I'm A Believer
Atomic Opera- Joyride
BLOODGOOD "Lamb of God"
Tourniquet - YOU GET WHAT YOU PRAY FOR
P.K. Mitchell - Nothing But The Blood
Put your favorite artists on your playlist @ http://bit.ly/AMZMusic
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk. Live Online & Mobile! US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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