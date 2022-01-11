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William Alexander Chilton (December 28, 1950 – March 17, 2010)
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23 views • January 11, 2022
William Alexander Chilton (December 28, 1950 – March 17, 2010)
The Box Tops - The Letter (1967). "The Letter" is a song written by Wayne Carson that was first recorded by the American rock band the Box Tops in 1967. The song was the group's first and biggest record chart hit, reaching number one in the United States and Canada. It was also an international success and reached the top ten in several other countries.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
The Box Tops - The Letter (1967). "The Letter" is a song written by Wayne Carson that was first recorded by the American rock band the Box Tops in 1967. The song was the group's first and biggest record chart hit, reaching number one in the United States and Canada. It was also an international success and reached the top ten in several other countries.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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