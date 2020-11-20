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If Dominion Is Innocent, Then Why Did They Just Do This and Why Aren’t They Suing Trump For Defamation?
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82 views • November 20, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.dominionvoting.com
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/11/19/is-dominion-going-to-sue-the-trump-team/
https://twitter.com/PAHouseGOP/status/1329793141252251652
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scads-evidence-frankly-international-criminal-conspiracy-wow-attorney-sidney-powell-confiscated-servers-germany-video/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com 14 DAY FREE TRIAL Included!
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
For More Information See:
https://www.dominionvoting.com
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/11/19/is-dominion-going-to-sue-the-trump-team/
https://twitter.com/PAHouseGOP/status/1329793141252251652
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scads-evidence-frankly-international-criminal-conspiracy-wow-attorney-sidney-powell-confiscated-servers-germany-video/
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