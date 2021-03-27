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Godfrey Bloom MEP, NO MANDATORY JABS - FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS!
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44 views • March 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/cgR1f11Ak38
I'm pretty sure same 'common laws' exist all over the US and Canada.
A great source of reference for defeating any bullies in the workforce, 'managers' in particular. As is explained in this video, employers, can be held totally responsible for anything that may go wrong with your health having taken what is an experimental mRNA jab running to 2023/4. Join up and put yourself in reach of those who can help you fight against being bullied into taking this jab.
https://www.workersofengland.co.uk/
*** Please consider supporting me by purchasing my books: Magic Of Banking:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Magic-Bankin... Billy Nomates:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Billy-Nomate... Dinosaurs Guide: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dinosaurs-Gu... Guinea a Minute:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Guinea-Minut... If you enjoy my content don't forget to follow me on my Social Media for more: Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godfreybloom... Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddersbloom Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.
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I'm pretty sure same 'common laws' exist all over the US and Canada.
A great source of reference for defeating any bullies in the workforce, 'managers' in particular. As is explained in this video, employers, can be held totally responsible for anything that may go wrong with your health having taken what is an experimental mRNA jab running to 2023/4. Join up and put yourself in reach of those who can help you fight against being bullied into taking this jab.
https://www.workersofengland.co.uk/
*** Please consider supporting me by purchasing my books: Magic Of Banking:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Magic-Bankin... Billy Nomates:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Billy-Nomate... Dinosaurs Guide: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dinosaurs-Gu... Guinea a Minute:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Guinea-Minut... If you enjoy my content don't forget to follow me on my Social Media for more: Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godfreybloom... Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddersbloom Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.
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