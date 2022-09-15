Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Salla: Marc Brinkerhoff - Revelations of an Extraterrestrial Walk-In & Contactee
33 views
channel image
Pool Pharmacy
Published 2 months ago |

OMNIVERSAL BLESSING/LIGHT MANTRAS:

Adonai Vasu Barragas: Blessings always in the Light and Love of our Infinite and Radiant Creator.

Ahum Sah-bah Sinmah Nurem: Infinite and Radiant Creator, I praise and thank You that we are One in Love and Light.

Ne Selnic Mu-Shulmac Tublia Nic Toh-Nah: I Send Love, Healing and Blessings to you from the Light of Our One Infinite and Radiant Creator.

Sha-Neh-Ki Tah-Kah Takeh Thumie: May the Light and Love of Our Infinite and Radiant Creator Bless and Heal ALL Creation.

Keywords
deep statecentral parkashtar commandmicronovaalien false flaggalactic societyingo swannlevels of consciousness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket