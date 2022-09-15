Michael Salla: Marc Brinkerhoff - Revelations of an Extraterrestrial Walk-In & Contactee

OMNIVERSAL BLESSING/LIGHT MANTRAS:

Adonai Vasu Barragas: Blessings always in the Light and Love of our Infinite and Radiant Creator.

Ahum Sah-bah Sinmah Nurem: Infinite and Radiant Creator, I praise and thank You that we are One in Love and Light.

Ne Selnic Mu-Shulmac Tublia Nic Toh-Nah: I Send Love, Healing and Blessings to you from the Light of Our One Infinite and Radiant Creator.

Sha-Neh-Ki Tah-Kah Takeh Thumie: May the Light and Love of Our Infinite and Radiant Creator Bless and Heal ALL Creation.