The French Fries Dream 10-22-22 @ 6:00am & 6:44am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 17 days ago

An encouraging dream from our lovely Jesus about golden delicious french fries that's symbolic of His holy word.


Proverbs 18:13 He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.


