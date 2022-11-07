The French Fries Dream 10-22-22 @ 6:00am & 6:44am

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An encouraging dream from our lovely Jesus about golden delicious french fries that's symbolic of His holy word.
Proverbs 18:13 He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.
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