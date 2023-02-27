2/27/23: Hunter’s Schw_rin Flips, H_bbs Cartel $, Bukele Jails 40K Cartel Members! #SALT&LIGHT - You Are Free TV

2/27/23: The Biden Crime Family’s defacto accountant for 20+ years has flipped for the Oversight Com. Investigation into the Hunter Laptop crimes! Meanwhile, “Gov.” Hobbs of AZ linked to Mormon connected Mexico Cartel bribery of AZ gov and election officials. President Bukele of El Salvador jails 40K cartel members in maximum security for life sentences of terrorism...

President Diyab Bukele of El Salvador arrests 55K cartel members- Maximum Sec Prison, Center for Containment of Terrorism:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/take-a-look-inside-this-massive-prison-that-is-now-home-for-40000-gang-members-in-el-salvador-video/

Eric Schwerin, Biden "accountant" Flips:

https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/holdemails-show-why-biden-business-partner-eric-schwerins

Katie Hobbs accused of Laundering Cartel $ for election fraud:

https://www.wnd.com/2023/02/bombshell-expert-witness-reveals-arizona-gov-katie-hobbs-laundered-cartel-money-rig-elections/

Mike Lindell sues Kevin McCarthy for exclusive use of J6 footage to Fox:

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/my-pillows-lindell-sue-kevin-mccarthy-over-exclusive-release-jan-6-footage

Kansas passes Women Are Born Female Bill of Rights:

https://thepostmillennial.com/kansas-legally-defines-woman-as-human-female-in-new-womens-bill-of-rights

Bernie Sanders charges $95 for Book tour Tix:

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/tickets-sen-sanders-its-okay-be-angry-about-capitalism-book-tour-sell-95

Canada wants to euthanize youth:

https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2023/02/26/canada-considers-expanding-its-assisted-suicide-law-to-include-minors-even-without-parental-consent-n708683

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Quantum Digital AntiChrist. Prayer Waves ongoing, Human Heart Resonance cannot be defeated!!

We Are Free !!