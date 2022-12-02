Why we are not in the great tribulation right now

Helping people understand the times we are living in





here is the gospel that free gift of eternal life only through The Lord Jesus Christ

Christ Crucified The Gospel Saves

There Is Peace And Eternal Life Only IN The Lord Jesus Christ

Testifying Both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, Repentance Toward God, and faith Toward our Lord Jesus Christ. acts 20:21).

1 Corinthians 15:1-6).

Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

5 And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:

6 After that, he was seen of above five hundred brethren at once; of whom the greater part remain unto this present, but some are fallen asleep.

11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.





12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ

Galatians 1:11-12).

For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation to everyone that believes, to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. Romans 1:16).

for the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.(1 Corinthians 1:18).

Titus 1 acknowledging of the truth

King James Version

1 Paul, a servant of God, and an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to the faith of God's elect, and the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness

2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began





For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Ephesians 2:8-9





For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.





“Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13).



