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Reclaiming My Time COVID-19
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0 view • October 28, 2021
***Link to video transcript is below***
https://thediversidea.wordpress.com/2020/05/27/reclaiming-my-time-covid-19/
Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?”
And Jesus answered and said to them: “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” - Matthew 24:3-8 (NKJV)
There is a lot going on in the world, and many of us may feel overwhelmed by the tragedies taking place all around us. I believe that the events happening around us are a wakeup call for us to draw closer to Jesus because He is coming soon. In “Reclaiming My Time COVID-19 (link in bio),” I recall a seemingly small event that God used to teach me a big lesson about heart preparation and the work God wants to do on this earth in these moments of earth’s history. I hope this video will be a blessing to you!
https://thediversidea.wordpress.com/2020/05/27/reclaiming-my-time-covid-19/
Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?”
And Jesus answered and said to them: “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” - Matthew 24:3-8 (NKJV)
There is a lot going on in the world, and many of us may feel overwhelmed by the tragedies taking place all around us. I believe that the events happening around us are a wakeup call for us to draw closer to Jesus because He is coming soon. In “Reclaiming My Time COVID-19 (link in bio),” I recall a seemingly small event that God used to teach me a big lesson about heart preparation and the work God wants to do on this earth in these moments of earth’s history. I hope this video will be a blessing to you!
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