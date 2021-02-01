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Masfaith3 Gone! #Silversqueeze Is Happening! Dealers Are Selling Out! Monday Will Be a Wild Ride!
Resistance Chicks
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31 views • February 01, 2021
Masfaith3 Channel. Our Mothership Exploded By the Big Tech Company Youtube For a video we just made. You can find the first video on several other sites. Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Odysee, JoshWhoTV,
#SILVERSQUEEZE IS HAPPENING! DEALERS ARE SELLING OUT! MONDAY WILL BE A WILD RIDE! 1/31/2021
On today's TOP news stories from around the world! The #SilverSqueeze really is happening, DEALERS ARE SELLING OUT; #Putin Takes on #BigTech at #Davos and the #WorldEconomicForum ... Canada's #Lockdown rules get even crazier and #Poland fights hard for #DigitalFreedom ... and much more!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks https://youtu.be/8-WKrPC_qwE

The Federal Reserve: lose what we have gained from disobeying the Constitution: the Coinage Act of 1792 to get back what we lost! (Took of or Left outside coming in.)Only Gold and Silver coins 90 to 99%. ONLY! Honest Obey God He loves you!
The way in is the Way out….The eye of the needle Jesus talks about. People have to lose everything to enter the kingdom of God. A camel had to take everything off his back the load he was carrying because the gate named “Eye of the Needle” was so small.
Proverbs 21:15
New International Version
15 When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous
but terror to evildoers.
Matthew 19:24
King James Version
24 And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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newschristianreligioncommentarysilver squeeze politics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy