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Dr. Bryan Ardis - EXPLOSIVE Watch The Water Covid Bombshell EXCLUSIVE! The Great Lie Revealed, Coming Soon! - StewPeters 040322
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595 views • April 04, 2022
Thanks to Stew Peters for this video that I'm sharing.
In a Stew Peters Network exclusive, Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C has a shocking discovery to share about the great lie of the pandemic, involving the drinking water, the evil snake connection, and a tie to the first enemy of the Body of Christ.
In a Stew Peters Network exclusive, Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C has a shocking discovery to share about the great lie of the pandemic, involving the drinking water, the evil snake connection, and a tie to the first enemy of the Body of Christ.
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