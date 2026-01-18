BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20260124 S3E136) What Attracts You To A Podcast BTS/SP Video
CTP (S3E136) What Attracts You to a Podcast?

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We ask a direct question: what makes you press play on one show and skip another, and how can we shape future episodes around what you value most. From faith and politics to health debates and author spotlights, we map how topic, tone and guests drive loyalty.

• what draws listeners to press play

• genre, guests and host style as key filters

• solo monologues versus guest interviews

• health topics with nuance and personal variability

• celebrity pull versus a relatable common voice

• predictable formats, chapters and clear promises

• where and how you listen, platforms and habits

• preferences by tone, gender and pacing

• direct feedback to shape future episodes

What is your Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How?

https://JosephMLenard.us/contact

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear

politics constitution podcast christian usa united states jlenarddetroit christitutionalist
