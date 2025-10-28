Defend The Right To Farm and Ranch | IT'S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defend the Right to Farm and Ranch.
Meet My Neighbor Productions stands with America’s farmers and ranchers — the stewards of our land, the providers of our food, and the backbone of rural America. From the Carolina hills to the Great Plains, family operations are under pressure like never before — facing rising costs, overregulation, and land-use battles that threaten their way of life.
Through award-winning documentaries like Native: The Prodigies of an Icon and community outreach programs like the Rural Youth Development Fund, we’re telling their stories — stories of resilience, tradition, and hope for the next generation.
Support the mission. Defend the Right to Farm and Ranch.
Learn more or donate: https://www.meetmyneighbor.org
#RightToFarm #MeetMyNeighborProductions #RuralAmerica #FarmFreedom #foodfreedom