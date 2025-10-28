BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Defend The Right To Farm and Ranch | IT'S NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT
What is happening
56 views • 19 hours ago

Defend the Right to Farm and Ranch.

Meet My Neighbor Productions stands with America’s farmers and ranchers — the stewards of our land, the providers of our food, and the backbone of rural America. From the Carolina hills to the Great Plains, family operations are under pressure like never before — facing rising costs, overregulation, and land-use battles that threaten their way of life.

Through award-winning documentaries like Native: The Prodigies of an Icon and community outreach programs like the Rural Youth Development Fund, we’re telling their stories — stories of resilience, tradition, and hope for the next generation.


Support the mission. Defend the Right to Farm and Ranch.

Learn more or donate: https://www.meetmyneighbor.org


#RightToFarm #MeetMyNeighborProductions #RuralAmerica #FarmFreedom #foodfreedom

